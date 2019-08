Serious crash, Napier Hastings Expressway, Tamatea

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on the Napier Hastings Expressway, SH 2B, at Tamatea.

Police received reports around 1:35pm that a car had hit a tree on the Expressway in the Rochester Street / Edmundson Street area.

One person has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

