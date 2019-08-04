MDC offers condolences to Lochore family

4 August 2019

Statement from Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson:

News of Sir Brian Lochore’s passing is deeply saddening and, on behalf of the Masterton community, I offer my sincere condolences to Pam and the Lochore family.

Brian was a legend of the sport and a hero for our district. Brian was born, raised, schooled and first played rugby here in Masterton and made a huge contribution to our local community.

He loved the region where he grew up; despite his significant success which could have taken him anywhere, his heart was always here in the Wairarapa.

Today is a sad day not just for Masterton, but for the whole of New Zealand and the world of rugby. There will be many travelling to our district to remember Brian over the coming days and I know our community will be alongside them as we pay our respects.







