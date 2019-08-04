Momentus PR Canvassing Public Opinion on Christchurch

Momentus PR Canvassing Public Opinion on Christchurch City Council Elections

Statement from David Lynch, Director - Momentus Public Relations Ltd



Sunday 4th August 2019



Momentus Public Relations is canvassing public opinion ahead of the fourth coming Christchurch City Council elections.

To achieve this, we are reaching out to people through social media requesting their responses to the following questions:



1. What are the 3 most pressing issues for you? Please feel free to provide comments supporting your issues.



2. What qualities do you expect of a Christchurch Mayor and Councillors?

We have requested responses by:



5 pm

Wed 7 August

Sent to: david@momentus.co.nz

We have included, in our social media request, the following article by Kurt Bayer - NZ Herald 30.07.19: Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel seeks third term: 'There is much we need to do'



Ends.







