Momentus PR Canvassing Public Opinion on Christchurch
Momentus PR Canvassing Public Opinion on Christchurch City Council Elections
Statement from David
Lynch, Director - Momentus Public Relations
Ltd
Sunday 4th August 2019
Momentus Public Relations is canvassing public opinion ahead of the fourth coming Christchurch City Council elections.
To achieve this, we are reaching out to people through
social media requesting their responses to the following
questions:
1. What are the 3 most pressing issues for you? Please feel free to provide comments supporting your issues.
2. What qualities do you expect of a Christchurch Mayor and Councillors?
We have
requested responses by:
5 pm
Wed 7 August
Sent to: david@momentus.co.nz
We
have included, in our social media request, the following
article by Kurt Bayer - NZ Herald 30.07.19:
Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel seeks
third term: 'There is much we need to
do'
Ends.