Update – Serious crash, Napier Hastings Expressway, Tamatea

Police can advise one person has died following the serious crash on the Napier Hastings Expressway at Tamatea today.

They were the single occupant of a vehicle which hit a tree around 1:35pm.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

The road remains closed while work continues at the scene and motorists can expect delays.

