Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police appeal for information in Flat Bush assault

Monday, 5 August 2019, 10:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau East CIB:

Counties Manukau Police investigating an assault in Flat Bush last month are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man and two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

The incident took place Cooladawson Road just after 5pm on 9 July where a man was walking to his car and was assaulted by a man.

At this stage Police believe the assault was unprovoked.
The victim has since been released from hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about two vehicles of interest in the case that were caught on CCTV at the scene of the assault.

The first vehicle is a grey or silver vehicle that is believed to be a late model Nissan Dualis that was carrying one of the offenders.

The second vehicle is described only as white and is described as carrying two female occupants at the time.

Police are also releasing a photo of one of the offenders involved in the assault.

He is described as a man of either Māori or Pacific Island decent and of heavy build.
The male was wearing a white top with a dark-coloured sling bag across his back.



Police would also like to speak to a man who was wearing a distinctive yellow hi-viz jacket and was walking nearby at the time of the incident.

This man is not a suspect, but Police would like this man to come forward as he may have be able to assist detectives with the investigation.

“Our enquiries are still continuing, but it’s important that people come forward if they have seen either of these vehicles in the Flat Bush area between 4.50pm and 5.15pm ,” says Detective Sergeant Veronica McPherson.

“Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 