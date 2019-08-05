Police appeal for information in Flat Bush assault

Detective Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau East CIB:

Counties Manukau Police investigating an assault in Flat Bush last month are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man and two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

The incident took place Cooladawson Road just after 5pm on 9 July where a man was walking to his car and was assaulted by a man.

At this stage Police believe the assault was unprovoked.

The victim has since been released from hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about two vehicles of interest in the case that were caught on CCTV at the scene of the assault.

The first vehicle is a grey or silver vehicle that is believed to be a late model Nissan Dualis that was carrying one of the offenders.



The second vehicle is described only as white and is described as carrying two female occupants at the time.



Police are also releasing a photo of one of the offenders involved in the assault.



He is described as a man of either Māori or Pacific Island decent and of heavy build.

The male was wearing a white top with a dark-coloured sling bag across his back.







Police would also like to speak to a man who was wearing a distinctive yellow hi-viz jacket and was walking nearby at the time of the incident.

This man is not a suspect, but Police would like this man to come forward as he may have be able to assist detectives with the investigation.

“Our enquiries are still continuing, but it’s important that people come forward if they have seen either of these vehicles in the Flat Bush area between 4.50pm and 5.15pm ,” says Detective Sergeant Veronica McPherson.

“Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

