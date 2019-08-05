Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury safer speeds consultation: Waikuku to Lineside Rd

Monday, 5 August 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

MEDIA RELEASE

5 August 2019

Safer speeds proposed in North Canterbury, Waikuku to Lineside Road: formal consultation now sought

In an effort to save lives and reduce the incidence of serious crashes, the NZ Transport Agency is reviewing speed limits north and south of Woodend, from Waikuku to Lineside Road.

“While we’re making other changes to make this road safer, lower speed limits can also help prevent deaths and serious injuries,” says Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

Six people have been killed and 33 seriously injured as a result of crashes on this road in the last ten years (2009-2018). The narrow road shoulders, roadside drains, and numerous intersections and accessways all contribute to making this a high-risk route.

“People living in the area have consistently told us that the current speeds feel unsafe,” says Mr Harland.

“We are now formally consulting with the community about reducing the speeds in five areas – Waikuku township, south of Waikuku to Pegasus, south of Woodend to Pineacres, the Pineacres intersection and south of Pineacres to Lineside Road interchange.

“We would like people to tell us if there are any other factors we should consider before we make a decision on changing the speed limits in these places. Formal consultation is open between 5 August and 6 September.”

You can make a submission on line by following this link:www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-waikuku-to-lineside-road-speed-consultation



What are the proposals?
Waikuku township:
• Existing 80km/h speed limit through Waikuku to be reduced to 60km/h and the 60km/h zone to start 70m further north and 150m further south than the current 80km/h zone.
South end of Waikuku township (from end of proposed new 60km/h limit) to just north of Pegasus roundabout:
• Existing 100km/h section to be reduced to 80km/h
Just north of Pegasus roundabout to just south of the roundabout:
• Existing 70km/h section to be retained.
Woodend township:
• Existing 50km/h section to be retained.
South end of Woodend township to Pineacres speed zone intersection:
• Existing 100km/h section to be reduced to 80km/h.
Pineacres / Williams Street speed zone intersection:
• Intersection speed sign to be changed from 70/100km/h to 60/80km/h.
South of Pineacres speed zone intersection to Lineside Road interchange:
• Existing 100km/h section to be reduced to 80km/h.


The speed reviews are part of a wider piece of safety consultation looking at ways to make State Highway 1 safer north of the Waimakariri River, between the Ashley River/ Rakahuri and Tram Road, leading onto the Christchurch Northern Motorway.

Earlier media statement on the safety interventions also being proposed:https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/making-state-highway-1-north-canterbury-safer-public-feedback-invited/

Drop-in sessions for both safety interventions and speed review:

Friday 9 August, 10am to 1pm
Waikuku Beach Hall, Park Terrace, Waikuku Beach

Saturday 10 August, 1.30pm to 4.30pm
Woodend Community Centre, School Road, Woodend


