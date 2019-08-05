Body found in vacant property in Ruatoria

Please attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn, Tairawhiti Police

Police are investigating the circumstances around a body found in a vacant property in Ruatoria on 3 August.

The body, found in the afternoon, is believed to have been there for some time and is yet to be identified.

Police and specialist groups are working to do so at the earliest opportunity.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police will provide more information when we are in a position to do so.

