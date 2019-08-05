Response to business disruption caused by CRL ‘is shameful”

Throwing a $72,000 morsel on the table after such a long period of disruption where some businesses have folded and others have lost thousands of dollars “is a shameful response to the businesses who have been grossly disadvantaged by this project,” said Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett.

Responding to a report that of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link project only $72,000 has been scraped together to help cash-strapped businesses battling to make a living behind its trenches, Barnett said it showed the total lack of understanding Councils leadership has of who it is that creates wealth and employment for our community.



