The Council’s response to
business disruption caused by CRL ‘is shameful”
Throwing a $72,000 morsel on the table after such a long
period of disruption where some businesses have folded and
others have lost thousands of dollars “is a shameful
response to the businesses who have been grossly
disadvantaged by this project,” said Auckland Business
Chamber head Michael Barnett.
Responding to a report that
of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link project only $72,000 has
been scraped together to help cash-strapped businesses
battling to make a living behind its trenches, Barnett said
it showed the total lack of understanding Councils
leadership has of who it is that creates wealth and
employment for our community.
