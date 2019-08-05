Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Maori Council releases data on whanau violence campaign

Monday, 5 August 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council has released data showing its campaign around whanau and domestic violence when it comes to Children has been a success but more needs to be done. Called “Stop. Think. Walk Away” the campaign is the first of its kind in New Zealand to openly target the abuse suffered by children both in a physical and emotional sense. Council Executive Director, Matthew Tukaki, has said “we not only need more honest conversations about what is happening in our homes, we need to continue the campaigns to highlight the problems.”. Tukaki also highlights that this is not the end and New Zealand and Maori can expect to see more from the Council when it comes to whanau and domestic violence – including the launch of new tools and resources:

“We embarked on this campaign before the uplift process was highlighted by Newsroom and it really does go to show that the messages around stopping all forms of violence in the home were really (and still are) resonating with New Zealanders and Maori. We also decided to run the campaign in a hard hitting way that would really resonate and force people to have conversations about what was happening. The two poster images (attached) and video were not easy to look at – but it had the intended impact. Across social media one of the images reached just over eight hundred thousand people with four hundred and twenty three thousand engaged, the second saw a reach of seven hundred and seventy eight thousand people reached with just over three hundred thousand kiwis engaged and the short video was viewed by just over three hundred thousand people. The first big thing that highlighted for Council was the fact that this was a really big issue for a lot of New Zealanders and the second thing it highlighted was just how fractious the system was when it came to people trying to figure out where to go from help.” Tukaki said



“The whole campaign coverage was most high with women aged between 25 and 44 being the largest consumer group followed by men between the age of 24 and 35. Marae and Maori community organisations subsequently requested download packs so they could print them off and place them on Marae and organizational notice boards. And it was very popular outside of our major centers. This us develop up an immediate response that people could easily access online and across social media about where to turn for help – especially given violence is not just about the result being a family or relationship break down its also about what happens to cause them – everything from how addictions to drugs and alcohol right through to financial challenges. That immediate response was our resource encouraging whanau to seek help and where from – that has now been downloaded more than 40,000 times.” Tukaki said

“Of course the campaign really three open the doors and highlighted the fact that as big as the problem is we don’t have anywhere near the workforce to respond, particularly when it comes to the regions and not just a social worker workforce – its also about those other services such as help through the court system, financial services, legal aid, housing and homelessness – all of which we know leads to pressure and strain. The other problem was also those looking for help with addictions – but over arching it all was the very real need to have targeted services and support for men.” Tukaki said

“The big question is where to from here. If we are truly going to solve the challenge of reducing the number of our tamariki and children in State care we also need to address all of the underlying social and economic factors involved. We need a strong plan around Maori and Maori community engagement as well as a plan that focuses in on prevention and postvention (postvention is stopping the cycle of inter-generational violence) at the same time as devolving more services to Iwi and hapu at the front line.” Tukaki said

“And yes the campaigns from the Maori Council will continue – we will continue to come at this from every angle; from changes to and in the system to the very tough conversations we all need to be having about what is happening in our homes and communities – and that’s not just a conversation restricted to Maori; that’s all of us – all New Zealanders.” Tukaki

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 