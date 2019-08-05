Canine Parvovirus warning to dog owners



Council is urging owners to ensure that their dogs are vaccinated against the highly infectious parvovirus after two dogs that were found roaming tested positive for the disease.

Compliance Team Leader Brenda Ralph said that the canine parvovirus is generally fatal in untreated dogs which die from dehydration and overwhelming infections from the gut.

“The parvovirus symptoms start with a reluctance to eat, with a progression to fevers, marked lethargy, vomiting, and finally watery bloody diarrhoea.

The virus is most severe in young dogs so it is essential that puppies are vaccinated and older dogs should have booster shots at one year then every three years after that,” she said.

Mrs Ralph noted that parvovirus is a very hardy virus that can survive in the environment for six months to two years.

“It is passed in the dogs droppings and can be transmitted to your dog from anyone or anything that comes into contact with the virus.

Treatment of infected dogs can be very expensive involving intensive care with days of hospitalisation and no guarantee of survival.

Unvaccinated dogs should be kept away at home on your property and away from public places with puppies only being safe to be in these public areas two weeks after they receive their final vaccination shot.

If people see any dogs roaming please contact Council so the appropriate action can be taken and help assist in reducing the spread of the virus.

Anyone wanting more information on vaccinating their animals should contact their vet,” she said.









