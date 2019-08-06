Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lighting up Christ Church Cathedral

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Cathedral


Throughout August, Christ Church Cathedral will be luminescent in pink and blue, lighting up Cathedral Square and reminding people that there is a project underway to reinstate the Cathedral.

Dean of Christchurch Lawrence Kimberley is delighted that the Cathedral is helping to light up the central city this winter.

“Light has always featured strongly in our Cathedral experience. The stained glass windows and Rose Window used the power of light to bring to life their special stories, creating beauty, and a sense of awe and wonder.

“This night lighting reminds us how light reflected through the Cathedral windows, changing throughout the day and according to the season, producing dramatic coloured patterns on the walls and the floor. We look forward to experiencing that again in the reinstated Cathedral.

“We urge people to come and see the night lights, to pause, to reflect, and to reconnect with the Cathedral,” says Dean Lawrence.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project Director Keith Paterson says that the project will be retaining as many of the Cathedral’s heritage features and as much stained glass as possible.

“For most people the reinstated Cathedral will appear unchanged, but importantly, it will be safer, more comfortable, more flexible and better equipped for the future.

“Right now we are doing the critical planning needed before stabilisation of the building starts in the first quarter of next year. Although people won’t see much work on site this year, the project is well underway,” Mr Paterson says.



Lighting up the Cathedral has been made possible through the generosity of Development Christchurch Limited who loaned the projector that was procured for the ‘Light Up Christchurch’ project.

Fun facts

• The Cathedral was first lit by electricity in 1922.
• The old gas lamps had taken one hour to light on each occasion.
• The Rose Window contained more than 4000 pieces of glass and measured 7.5 meters in diameter.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Christchurch Cathedral on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 