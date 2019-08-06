Climbing for a cause

Wellington Police raised more than $42,000 for the Child Cancer Foundation in the annual Dean Gifford Memorial Stair Climb at the Majestic Centre.

On Saturday 3 August, around 150 participants kitted up and took to the skies and raised more than $21,000 for the Child Cancer Foundation.

This was matched by event Sponsor Investec Property Fund to raise more than $42,000 in total.

Police staff from the Armed Offenders Squad, the National Dive Squad and Wellington’s Police Support Unit raced up the stairs in full kit, along with many other members of staff, staff from the Fire Service and Wellington Free Ambulance, Land Search and Rescue and family and friends.

Organiser Sergeant Stephen Cross says this year’s event by far saw the most money raised.

“People are so giving and we will keep doing it so we are there supporting the foundation.”

Three children and their families from the Child Cancer Foundation also took part in the event.

The climb involves scaling 28 flights of stairs, which is more than 620 steps in total.

Many run, others walk, and participants raise money via online donations.

The annual fundraiser is in memory of Senior Constable Dean Gifford, who died from a brain tumour in 2012.

After visiting the Children’s Ward at Wellington Hospital while undergoing treatment, Dean became a regular visitor, often bringing along friends and colleagues to help cheer up kids.







Sergeant Cross said it was great to see so many people getting behind such a good cause.

“We know this was a cause close to Dean’s heart, and it feels important that we honour him in this small way each year.

“Our participants are out as usual working hard to raise funds, and we’re grateful to have Investec Property Fund on board as a sponsor again this year, who have generously agreed to match the donations.

“We think Dean would be pleased to see this initiative going on in his name year after year, raising money for such an important cause.”

Anyone wanting to get behind the cause and donate can do so at everydayhero.com



