MDC Election Nominations to 5pm Tuesday 06 August 2019

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them.



US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart.



Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:

• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant

• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman's physical and mental health, and well-being...



New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government's decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country's radiation machines ...



