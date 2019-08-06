Auckland Monthly Housing Update for August

Auckland Council’s Research and Evaluation Unit (RIMU) has released its Monthly Housing Update for August, bringing together the latest significant Auckland housing-related statistics.

In the year ending June 2019, a record 14,032 dwellings were consented and 57% of these were for apartments, town houses and other attached types of homes.

Penny Pirrit, Auckland Council’s Director of Urban Growth and Housing says it’s pleasing to see that attached dwellings are making up a large proportion of new dwelling consents.

“The diversity of Auckland’s population means that a range of different housing types are needed. We’re a region of first-home buyers, growing and blended families, aging couples and long-term flatters. The needs of Aucklanders are changing and our housing stock needs to provide options for everyone.”



Key findings:

• In the year ending June 2019, 14,032 dwellings were consented in the region.

• 1152 dwellings were consented in June 2019.

• 1125 dwellings were ‘completed’ by having a Code Compliance Certificate (CCC) issued in June 2019.

• 43 per cent of new dwellings consented in June 2019 were houses, 26 per cent were apartments and 31 per cent were townhouses, flats, units, retirement village units, or other types of attached dwellings.

• 26 per cent of dwellings consented were inside the 1500m walking catchments of the rapid transport network in June 2019.

• 89 dwellings were consented on Housing New Zealand or Tāmaki Regeneration Company owned land in June 2019.

The full report can be found on Knowledge Auckland here.

ends







