QLDC launches motorcycle training initiative



Riding a motorcycle requires a high level of awareness and skill. This is especially true when navigating the Queenstown Lakes District’s roads, which can be a challenge for even the most experienced and capable riders.

To help local riders feel they have the confidence and skills to deal with any situation on the road, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is providing free motorcycle training for all Queenstown Lakes District residents.

Courses will be held in September in Cromwell. Training with is provided in conjunction with ACC’s Ride Forever initiative and Ornsby Motorcycle Training.

There are various types of training available, providing for everyone from new riders to those with years of experience under their belt. All courses are taught by qualified experts.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Pete Hansby said it was important motorcyclists had all the tools they needed to feel safe on the region’s roads.

“The Queenstown Lakes District is home to some of the country’s most beautiful scenic routes, and, by the same token, some of its most enjoyable roads,” Mr Hansby said.

“However, there are also various factors that can make these roads treacherous, particularly in winter and especially to people riding motorcycles. QLDC wants to do whatever it can to ensure motorcyclists are equipped to use our local roads safely, for the sake of both themselves and other road users.”

Interested riders should head to https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/transport/motorcycle-training/ to get the code and registration details.











© Scoop Media

