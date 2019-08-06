Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC launches motorcycle training initiative

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council


Riding a motorcycle requires a high level of awareness and skill. This is especially true when navigating the Queenstown Lakes District’s roads, which can be a challenge for even the most experienced and capable riders.

To help local riders feel they have the confidence and skills to deal with any situation on the road, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is providing free motorcycle training for all Queenstown Lakes District residents.

Courses will be held in September in Cromwell. Training with is provided in conjunction with ACC’s Ride Forever initiative and Ornsby Motorcycle Training.

There are various types of training available, providing for everyone from new riders to those with years of experience under their belt. All courses are taught by qualified experts.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Pete Hansby said it was important motorcyclists had all the tools they needed to feel safe on the region’s roads.

“The Queenstown Lakes District is home to some of the country’s most beautiful scenic routes, and, by the same token, some of its most enjoyable roads,” Mr Hansby said.

“However, there are also various factors that can make these roads treacherous, particularly in winter and especially to people riding motorcycles. QLDC wants to do whatever it can to ensure motorcyclists are equipped to use our local roads safely, for the sake of both themselves and other road users.”

Interested riders should head to https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/transport/motorcycle-training/ to get the code and registration details.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 