Darryll Park Standing for Christchurch Mayoralty

Today, I am announcing my decision to stand for the Christchurch mayoralty.

I was approached some time ago by several individuals and groups, regarding the possibility of my willingness to commit to standing for mayor.

I have given it considerable thought. After much discussion with a range of people across the city, both residents and those with business interests, I decided that this was a challenge, one which I am prepared to take on. But the most important people whose approval and support I needed were my wife, son and daughter, and they are backing me one hundred per cent.

Next Friday 16th August, I will be officially launching my mayoral campaign. On that day, I will be setting out my reasons for accepting the challenge of standing for the Christchurch mayoralty. Both the time and location will be advised in due course.

Before publicly announcing my mayoralty decision, I contacted Mayor Lianne Dalziel, as a matter of courtesy. Unfortunately, we were not able to meet as I would have liked.

This now concludes my public announcement. There will be no further comment until the official launch of my mayoral campaign on Friday 16th August.

Darryll Park Professional Background:

Darryll has occupied a number of executive roles, including Special Projects at Stella Travel Services, Chief Executive Officer of HRG New Zealand Limited and Managing Director/Owner of the successful Signature Travel Group, which later merged into the Gullivers Travel Group IPO.







Prior to this, Darryll was Chief Executive Officer of Christchurch and Canterbury Marketing Limited, where he delivered significant growth in visitor numbers and repositioned Canterbury as a destination rather than merely a gateway to New Zealand’s South Island.

Darryll is also well-known in New Zealand for his work in a number of national aviation roles including as previous Manager South Island at Air New Zealand, and continuing roles as Deputy Chairman of the Aviation Security Service and Board Member of the Civil Aviation Authority.

He currently serves on the Boards of a number of organisations as a Director of the Canterbury Rugby Football Union, a member of the Crusaders Board, Chairman of the Mondo Travel Group and a Director of Oxford Group.



