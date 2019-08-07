Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Phil Goff announces 1.5 million more trees to be planted

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Phil Goff

Phil Goff today launched the first of his environmental policies, with at least 1.5 million more native trees to be planted around Auckland over the next three years -.

More than a million trees have already been planted as part of Mayor Goff's Million Trees programme - a key policy of his during the 2016 mayoral election campaign.

“Last election, I promised a million trees would be planted under my Mayoralty. Thanks to the hard work of the Council staff, community groups, the Department of Corrections, mana whenua and the public, we've exceeded that number. That's great news for our city, but there's no reason we should stop there.

"So this election, we're aiming even higher; for a 50 percent increase in our planting programme which will see at least 1.5 million more native trees and plants planted all over Auckland during the next term of Council,” said Mr Goff.

"Many Aucklanders have told me that as our population grows, they want our city's green spaces to grow too. The Million&Half programme will help make that happen by helping absorb carbon emissions; creating habitats for native birds and helping prevent corrosion and siltation.

"New Zealand prides itself on its native trees and bush, and I want Auckland to be the greenest city in our country.

“Over the last three years, Auckland Council has worked with many community groups, mana whenua, schools, NGOs and government ministries to plant over a million trees – this is a legacy that we can not only continue but make better,” said Mr Goff.




Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

