Hong Kong protests spill to NZ

Amnesty International's Margaret Taylor:

"Amnesty International stands with the millions of people who are defending their rights in Hong Kong and New Zealanders should care about this; there has been a rise of complaints about threats and intimidation from the Chinese Government and pro-China representatives aimed at people living in New Zealand. The fearful reports of Uighur people living here, the case of Anne-Marie Brady, the reported physical attack on a student at Auckland University last week -- these events are not acceptable."

"Amnesty International is calling for an independent investigation into the human rights abuses in Hong Kong, as a result of excessive and brutal force by police. Freedom of expression and the right to assemble are basic human rights that must be protected."

"The Extradition Law Bill must be withdrawn so there is no extradition to China. This bill is a threat to peoples' basic human rights."







