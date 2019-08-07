Ambitious vision of “Coast to Crest” green corridors

Media release

7 August 2019

Ambitious vision of “Coast to Crest” green corridors for Kāpiti



An ambitious “Coast to Crest” series of green corridors that would run the length of the Kāpiti Expressway, as well as linking beach ecosystems to the Tararua ranges using the Waikanae and Ōtaki Rivers and smaller waterways, is at the heart of the environment and open spaces vision unveiled by Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton to keep the district’s green spaces the envy of New Zealand.



“With Kāpiti Island to the west and the Tararuas to the east, the Kāpiti Coast has some of the best and most accessible areas of remaining native forest in the country,” says Mr Compton.



“Even so, there’s more we can do to help support native biodiversity while also having positive benefits for our waterways, controlling noise pollution from the Kāpiti Expressway, and combating climate change - and that’s where my ambitious Coast to Crest green corridors programme would come in.”



With the government’s One Billion Trees programme actively looking for opportunities to support native plantings, Gwynn Compton’s plan calls for Kāpiti Coast District Council to work with Te Uru Rākau (Forestry New Zealand), the New Zealand Transport Agency, other government agencies, Greater Wellington Regional Council, iwi, community groups, and private landowners, to create a series of interconnecting green corridors criss-crossing the district.



The plan is partially based on the successful Green Corridors Range to River programme in the Manawatū, which is working to better connect the Manawatū River to the Tararua ranges via its tributary streams through extensive plantings of native trees and bush.









“Kāpiti already has an enviable reputation for its native environment and the Coast to Crest programme would further build on this by serving as a bridge for reintroducing native biodiversity back into Kāpiti’s communities.



“Kāpiti Coast District Council is ideally placed to act as the lead agency for the Coast to Crest programme. It can help coordinate across a range of government agencies, regional council, iwi, community groups, and private landowners to bring together central government funding and local community know how to help put native flora and fauna back into the heart of Kāpiti,” says Mr Compton.



Other elements of Gwynn Compton’s environment and open spaces policy include supporting the work of the Wainuiwhenua Working Group in Paekākāriki to ensure Perkins Farm doesn’t get sold off for private development once Transmission Gully is completed, reviewing the Town Centres Project so adequate green space is being preserved for future parks and recreational areas around the Paraparaumu and Waikanae town centres, and looking for opportunities to incorporate outdoor fitness stations along Kāpiti’s beach-side parks, similar to what works so well in other coastal communities around the world.



More information and Gwynn Compton’s full environment and open spaces policy is available at www.gwynncompton.co.nz/policies



ENDS





© Scoop Media

