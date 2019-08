Update - unexplained death, Ruatoria

Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn, Tairawhiti Police:

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an unexplained death following the discovery of a body at a vacant Ruatoria property.

The body of the 46-year-old woman was found on Saturday 3 August.

Police are currently working to notify her next of kin.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing.

A scene examination of the property has been completed.









