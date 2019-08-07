Firearm collection events in Porangahau and Waipukurau

Firearm collection events in Porangahau and Waipukurau this weekend

Two prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection events will take place in Porangahau and Waipukurau this weekend on 10 August and 11 August respectively.

The Porangahau collection event will be held at the War Memorial Hall on Abercromby Street on Saturday 10 August from 11.30am-2.30pm.

The Waipukurau collection event will be held at the Central Hawkes Bay College Hall off Svensen Street in Waipukurau on Sunday 11 August from 11.30am-2.30 p.m.

Police has been pleased with the positive response from the firearms community so far and look forward to welcoming you to the collection events.

For more information on collection events please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

