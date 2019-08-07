Council to add 233 hectares more public open space



Wednesday 7 August 2019

Council to add 233 hectares more public open space for Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff today welcomed a decision taken by the Council’s Planning Committee to rezone 233 hectares to public open space in Auckland, adding new recreational areas available to Aucklanders.

“As our city grows, we need more and better public open space for Aucklanders to enjoy,” the Mayor said.

“The decision today adds considerably to our parks, conservation areas and public open space. Over the same period, less than one hectare of public open space has been disposed of.

“This makes a nonsense of the claim that Auckland council was selling off its land rather than making the city a greener, better place to live in and enjoy.

“Among the decisions made today was to proceed with the plan change to rezone 619 Ōruarangi Road from future urban development to public open space. The land is owned by the council and contains the historic Rennie homestead,” said Mayor Goff.

The 8.9 hectares block adjoins the land at Ihumātao which is the centre of the current dispute over the future use of that land.

“The decision we have made will add to the 92 hectares of Council owned reserve at the heritage Ōtuataua Stonefields site and is our contribution towards protecting the historical significance of the area,” Mayor Phil said.

Planning Committee Chair Councillor Chris Darby said, “The green lungs of Auckland are growing. They provide the much-needed breathing space for future Aucklanders and place nature at the centre of our thinking as our city grows.”

