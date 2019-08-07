Porirua City Council statement on logo and branding

Please attribute the following to Porirua City Council Acting Chief Executive Roy Baker.

We want to set the record straight and give some context as there’s been some misreporting.

Our logo is not the smiley face avatars that we have used since 2017 on social media to make ourselves easily identified on Facebook and Twitter. Our avatars did not cost $98,000. The cost of these was $875.

Below is an image of our logo which is just a small part of our full rebrand and the associated costs for this are outlined at the bottom of this email.

We’re proud of our brand which is more than a logo and how we look, it’s everything we do and the way we interact with our customers. Our goal was, and continues to be, putting the customer at the heart of all we do. Our brand helps residents know what the council does and where their rates are spent.

Our brand is focused on the place we live. It helps promote Porirua as a visitor destination, attract new businesses and investment, attract new families to the area, promote pride among residents and encourage locals to spend more time and money enjoying their city and Council services. It can help create jobs and opportunities, support growth and local businesses and change the reputation and perception of our city.

Our brand reflects our city, uses friendly welcoming language, colours from our natural environment, bilingual signs, inclusive first person images, user-friendly websites and is consistent and recognisable across the city. Our brand is strong, authentic and realistic.







Below is a breakdown of the branding costs.

Strategy development, brand development, and brand guidelines $30,000 Design of collateral, print templates, electronic templates, animation, stationery, advertising, banners, certificates, rates letter and assessments

(includes the social media avatars described above) $28,775 Brand architecture, naming and design for Te Rauparaha Arena (including Arena Aquatics, Arena Fitness, Arena Events, Arena Activities, Cannons Creek Pool) and Porirua City libraries (including five branches) $8,850 Photo library based on the new brand look and feel (includes the creation of content which is used Council-wide) $24,991 Update to brand guidelines incorporating work done in the gradual roll-out $5,260

© Scoop Media

