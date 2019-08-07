Pair due in court following Horotiu aggravated robbery

Two people have been charged following an aggravated robbery in Horotiu on 26 July.

Following enquiries search warrants were conducted at three Hamilton properties yesterday, 6 August.

Police located a firearm and stolen property during the searches.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, commission of a crime with a firearm, and injuring with intent, and a 31-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and assault.

The pair were due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a third offender.

