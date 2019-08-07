Wanaka Stakeholders Group legal letter to Jim Boult
The letter is available here on our website - https://protectwanaka.nz/2019/08/07/wsg-writes-to-mayor-boult-about-legal-action/
The 2000+ member strong Wanaka Stakeholders Group (WSG) has this morning written to Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), advising that it has "engaged solicitors and senior barristers, including Queen's Counsel" should court proceedings be necessary. The group has confirmed its view that actions and decisions taken, and various agreements between QLDC and Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) in relation to Wanaka Airport, are unlawful. This includes a "privately negotiated, confidentially held 100 year lease" to QAC. The letter makes it clear that unless QLDC resolves these issues, WSG will be issuing legal proceedings against QLDC.