Incident in New Brighton

Police are making enquires following a fleeing driver incident in New Brighton, Christchurch, around 1.55pm.

About the same time a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on Hawke Street.

Police are not yet in a position to confirm the status of the pedestrian.

Police are working to establish the circumstances around the fleeing driver incident and the crash.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.











