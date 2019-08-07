UPDATE: Incident in New Brighton

Attribute to Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson

Shortly before 2pm a vehicle of interest failed to stop for Police in New Brighton and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving and the vehicle located soon after.

Two of the three people from the vehicle were arrested without incident.

Shortly afterwards the third occupant stole a nearby vehicle and rammed a Police dog van.

Soon after the stolen vehicle collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue, New Brighton.

This vehicle then fled the scene.

Enquiries are underway to locate it and the driver.

As a result of the collision a male pedestrian has died.

Police are currently working to identify and notify next of kin.

The road is closed and the serious crash unit is at the scene.

The full circumstances are being investigated by Police and the IPCA will be notified.

