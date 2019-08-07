Business park planned following property sales

Unused industrial-zoned Council land has been sold to make way for a proposed business park in Levin.

The industrial land is one of several non-core Horowhenua District Council properties that will be sold in accordance with Council’s Property Strategy, which was adopted in 2015.

The newly established Horowhenua New Zealand Trust has purchased the industrial property for $1.85m, subject to conditions, which is $200,000 over the rateable value of the land.

Mayor Michael Feyen said the sale to the Trust would create employment opportunities and he looks forward to how the Trust progresses.

“I am also aware of other businesses which are considering relocating to Levin, bringing with them more jobs.”

Council Chief Executive Officer David Clapperton said the sale is the first of several that are occurring as the result of the implementation of the Property Strategy, which directed Council to sell non-core properties.

Mr Clapperton said money earned from the sales would be used to pay off debt associated with the properties, strengthen Council’s balance sheet through the reduction of debt, and provide capacity for growth opportunities.











