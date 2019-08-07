Crash - Ruawai, Northland
Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police are currently at the scene of a crash on Te
Kowhai Road in Ruawai.
It appears that a vehicle has
crashed into a culvert and sadly a person has
died.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at
approximately 4.25 this afternoon.
Serious Crash Unit will
be attending.
Motorists using that road can expect delays
but there are diversions
available.
