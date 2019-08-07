Crash - Ruawai, Northland

Northland Police are currently at the scene of a crash on Te Kowhai Road in Ruawai.

It appears that a vehicle has crashed into a culvert and sadly a person has died.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at approximately 4.25 this afternoon.

Serious Crash Unit will be attending.

Motorists using that road can expect delays but there are diversions available.











