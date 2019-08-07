Update: Incident in New Brighton

Police are urgently seeking the whereabouts of 21-year-old Liam Strickland in relation to the incident in New Brighton this afternoon.

He is 182cm tall, of a medium build with dark hair.

Strickland also has tattoos on his forehead and right cheek, as pictured.

He has a number of warrants for his arrest.

“Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public,” says Acting Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 111.”











