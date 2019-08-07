SH1 reduced to one lane at Loop Road overnight

The NZ Transport Agency advises SH1 traffic will be reduced to one lane at Loop Road south of Whangarei on Thursday night.

There will be ground testing carried out at the Loop Road intersection between 6pm and 6am. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on SH1 with manual traffic control and a 30 kph speed limit in place overnight.

There will also be maintenance workers on the bridges near Oaks Road and Portland Road between 6pm and 6am. There will be road shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Please be vigilant, watch your following distances and keep to the temporary speed limit for the safety of our road crews and all other road users.







