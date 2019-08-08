Serious crash, Masterton

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Masterton.

Emergency services were called to the crash on High Street in Solway about 9.30pm.

The driver died at the scene.

One passenger sustained critical injuries and is being airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Two others have been seriously injured.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.











© Scoop Media

