Horowhenua New Zealand Trust hits milestone

The Horowhenua New Zealand Trust has today announced that a proposal to purchase three lots of unutilised land for development into a business park has been accepted by the Horowhenua District Council, and resource consent has been granted.

Chair of the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust, Cam Lewis, said that the proposal, which keeps community assets in community ownership, is a significant milestone for the Trust.

“This is a tangible opportunity that will make a difference to the social and economic wellbeing of our community both now and in the future.

“Most importantly, the community has retained ownership through the Trust, with profits from the business park development to be reinvested for the benefit of our sole beneficiaries - the people of Horowhenua.”

The Trust, which was established in 2018 by five inaugural trustees, has a conditional agreement in place with a national anchor tenant that is looking to move to the district, as well as discussions with local companies who have outgrown their current premises.

“We want to make a genuine difference for our community, by creating jobs, focusing on improving wellbeing, and supporting projects that really matter to our community. The purchase and subsequent development of this land is a first step in providing the Trust with the financial resources that we need to do this for many years to come.”

For more information about the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust, please head to www.hnzt.org







© Scoop Media

