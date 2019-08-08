Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Felicity Price standing for ECan Council

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Felicity Price

Aspiring Environment Canterbury councillor Felicity Price says she will be catching the bus into ECan and is challenging all the other city-based councillors to reject a councillor carpark too.

Currently chair of the Arts Centre of Christchurch (which has two-thirds completed possibly the world’s biggest heritage restoration), a former ECan staffer, and author of the controversial communications audit at the Christchurch City Council, Felicity Price is standing for the Environment Canterbury Council Central Ōhoko Ward with Independent Citizens. She was also responsible for leading the fast-tracked effort to save the Court Theatre after the Canterbury earthquakes, and was recipient of Queen’s honour ONZM.

“ECan has rightly declared a climate emergency but councillors need to follow it through by taking their own decisive action. I’ll be catching the bus into ECan as I did when I worked there,” Felicity Price says. “I won’t be taking a car park at ECan – and I challenge all other Christchurch-based councillors to do the same. We should all be backing up our environmental claims with action.”

Price says the bus network in greater Christchurch isn’t working and needs a radical rethink.

“Christchurch has the lowest bus patronage of any of the main centres and that needs to change,” she says. “ECan is supposed to have created a public transport system that makes it easy for people to leave the car at home, and to want to come into town on the bus,” she says.



“But the buses are still running empty or half-empty outside peak hours. Before the last election, ECan said it was going to increase bus patronage to pre-earthquake levels. It’s still nowhere near that,” she says. “It’s time for an end to all the hot air and make some changes so Christchurch people become as willing to get on a bus as they are in Auckland or Wellington.”

Felicity says she has a track record of getting things done to benefit the Christchurch community, and this will transfer over to ECan, which she says she knows well, having worked there for several years in the past.

Felicity lives in the Environment Canterbury Ōhoko Central ward.

“It’s where I went to school, where my children grew up, and where my office was based. So I’m well aware of the environmental issues facing the ward,” Felicity says. “I’m standing for the ECan Council because I’m convinced there must be an environmental turnaround – ECan must put up a fight instead of giving away the city’s aquifer supply to water-bottlers, and do more to clean up the waterways,” she says.

“What ECan let happen with the water bottling consents at Cloud Ocean is just so wrong it understandably really upset our community. Christchurch’s precious pristine water was literally sold from under us and we had no say at all in what it was used for or where it went,” she says.

“Even though Cloud Ocean’s future is unclear, the principle is still the same and it could happen again with other water-bottling applicants.”

“We’ve got to get the law (the RMA) changed so that foreign companies can’t take over a water-use consent for billions of litres of water without any consultation, hearings or restrictions. It was going to be at virtually no cost to them and absolutely no benefit to ratepayers.”

“I remember when as kids we used to be able to swim in the rivers around Christchurch, and when we used to go fishing in the Avon and the Selwyn. I want to make those rivers swimmable and fishable again for my grandson to enjoy like I did.”

“Christchurch is at the heart of what I do. I want it to be a great place for my children and grandchildren, and that means doing something to protect our aquifers and waterways,” she says.

Independent Citizens president Liz Lovell says they’re excited to welcome Felicity on board.

“Felicity is yet another example of the calibre of candidates we are supporting in this election. I know her knowledge, experience and commitment will be well received in the city," Liz Lovell says.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Felicity Price on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

.

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 