District plan variation paves way for inner city living



Another step has been made towards creating more vibrancy in the Hastings city centre with changes now made to the proposed Hastings District Plan to make it easier to build residential units in the inner city.

Submissions were heard by the District Plan hearings committee in March this year, with all submitters supportive of the changes, though some wanted minor adjustments.

The hearings committee made recommendations to council, which were approved in June this year.

There were no appeals to the Environment Court and as a result residential activity in upper floors of buildings in the central commercial zone is now permitted within the District Plan.

The aim of the variation is to promote inner city living and mixed use development in the CBD above shops and other commercial activities.

Having people living in the heart of the city will contribute to its vibrancy by supporting commercial activities and services, as well as improve community safety with a 24-hour presence of people in the city.

It also provides another housing opportunity for the district while using urban land in an efficient and sustainable way.

The variation is one of a number of activities taking place to realise the council’s Long Term Plan vision for making Hastings an attractive place to reside and do business in.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said this was a significant step towards making the city centre more people-friendly, at the same time as providing more residential options away from the district’s prime productive land.







“We are delighted that we are making progress to bring this vision to life making our city a vibrant hub buzzing with people and activity.”

Under the banner of Hastings Alive! plans are also in place to enhance and develop the city’s streets and street amenities, green spaces, hospitality spaces, laneways and pedestrian links.

Council economic development, growth management and urban development portfolio holder Damon Harvey said enabling people to live in the central city was an important component of the overall revitalisation plan.

“Hastings District Council has been working hard and committed to a significant investment in the inner city.

“We are now placed to work with property owners to give people apartment-style living options in a city centre that is being designed with people in mind – whether for living, work or entertainment.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

