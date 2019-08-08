Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

District plan variation paves way for inner city living

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Another step has been made towards creating more vibrancy in the Hastings city centre with changes now made to the proposed Hastings District Plan to make it easier to build residential units in the inner city.

Submissions were heard by the District Plan hearings committee in March this year, with all submitters supportive of the changes, though some wanted minor adjustments.

The hearings committee made recommendations to council, which were approved in June this year.

There were no appeals to the Environment Court and as a result residential activity in upper floors of buildings in the central commercial zone is now permitted within the District Plan.

The aim of the variation is to promote inner city living and mixed use development in the CBD above shops and other commercial activities.

Having people living in the heart of the city will contribute to its vibrancy by supporting commercial activities and services, as well as improve community safety with a 24-hour presence of people in the city.

It also provides another housing opportunity for the district while using urban land in an efficient and sustainable way.

The variation is one of a number of activities taking place to realise the council’s Long Term Plan vision for making Hastings an attractive place to reside and do business in.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said this was a significant step towards making the city centre more people-friendly, at the same time as providing more residential options away from the district’s prime productive land.



“We are delighted that we are making progress to bring this vision to life making our city a vibrant hub buzzing with people and activity.”

Under the banner of Hastings Alive! plans are also in place to enhance and develop the city’s streets and street amenities, green spaces, hospitality spaces, laneways and pedestrian links.

Council economic development, growth management and urban development portfolio holder Damon Harvey said enabling people to live in the central city was an important component of the overall revitalisation plan.

“Hastings District Council has been working hard and committed to a significant investment in the inner city.

“We are now placed to work with property owners to give people apartment-style living options in a city centre that is being designed with people in mind – whether for living, work or entertainment.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

.

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 