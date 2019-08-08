Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Big dry continues through July

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Watercare

07 August 2019

The big dry continued through July with the Hunua Ranges – home to Auckland’s four largest water supply dams – receiving significantly less rainfall than normal.

Head of water value Roseline Klein says only 163mm of rain fell in the Hunua Ranges, compared with a historical average of 210mm for the month.

“We’re simply not receiving enough rainfall this winter to replenish our dams after the record-breaking dry summer and autumn.

“By the end of the month, our total water storage level was only 65.6 per cent compared with a historical average of 88.1 per cent for this time of year. And this time last year, our dams were practically full.”

Klein says that with only one month left this winter, August would need to be extremely wet for the water supply situation to return to normal.

“At Watercare, we talk about the cumulative rainfall deficit – that’s the gap between actual rainfall and the historical average. The deficits in the Hunua and Waitakere ranges are now 324mm and 328mm respectively. To make up for those shortfalls, August would need to be at least twice as wet as normal.”

Unfortunately, we are not expecting significant rainfall in August. “MetService and NIWA has forecast normal conditions for August and drier than normal conditions for the rest of the year,” says Klein.

Currently, Klein is unable to say what the total water storage level will be going into summer or if water restrictions will be necessary in future.

“We can’t control the rain but we can control how we manage our water sources. At the moment, we are maximising production from our river and aquifer sources to reduce demand on our dams.



“We’re also encouraging Aucklanders to be mindful of their water use,” says Klein.

“We want people to know that while their individual actions might feel small, they are one of 1.5 million Aucklanders contributing to the city’s water consumption every day. If everyone reduced their shower time by a minute, our city would use 18 million litres less water every day.

“Watercare offers customers a free water audit service which helps them to understand their water use, reduce wastage and save money on their bills. To sign up, they just need to call us on 09 442 2222.”

Mayor Phil Goff says that Aucklanders are in this together: “We all have a role to play in reducing the volume of water being wasted – residents, schools, clubs and businesses alike. Over the coming months, I’d like to see us responding to this challenging dry weather together by substantially cutting our water consumption.”

Five top tips for being waterwise:
• Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving.
• Try to shower for four minutes or less.
• Check to make sure your toilet cistern isn’t leaking. Put a few drops of food colouring in the cistern. If colouring ends up in the toilet bowl without flushing, you have a leak.
• Wash full loads of laundry whenever possible. This will save water and energy.
• When hand-washing dishes, fill the sink rather than washing the dishes under a running tap.

Aucklanders used 2.5 per cent less water in July than the previous month.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

.

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 