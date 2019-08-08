Looking for summer work with a difference?

Have we got the job for you! Auckland Council is on the hunt for 14 student rangers to join the regional parks team for a three-month paid internship this summer.

Applications open Friday 9 August for students who have recently graduated or are currently studying conservation, environmental management, landscaping, recreation, tourism or other relevant areas who want to gain valuable on-the-job experience in Auckland’s most beautiful office.

“The internship is the perfect summer job for students who are environmentally aware with a love of the outdoors,” says Auckland Council’s Regional Parks Manager Rachel Kelleher.

For full details visit OurAuckland.



ends







© Scoop Media

