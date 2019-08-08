Looking for summer work with a difference?
Thursday, 8 August 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Have we got the job for you! Auckland Council is on the
hunt for 14 student rangers to join the regional parks team
for a three-month paid internship this
summer.
Applications open Friday 9 August for students who
have recently graduated or are currently studying
conservation, environmental management, landscaping,
recreation, tourism or other relevant areas who want to gain
valuable on-the-job experience in Auckland’s most
beautiful office.
“The internship is the perfect summer
job for students who are environmentally aware with a love
of the outdoors,” says Auckland Council’s Regional Parks
Manager Rachel Kelleher.
For full details visit OurAuckland.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading
The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.
It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.
The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>