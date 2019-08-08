Inspiring Hamiltonians recognised with Civic Awards

A pillar of environmental and conservation movements, a passionate disabled-community advocate and a devoted guardian of victims of domestic violence are among the 12 recipients of the first round of 2019 Hamilton Civic Awards next week.

The Civic Awards recognise substantial service of a voluntary nature or beyond normal employment benefiting the city of Hamilton and its people.

The recipients were selected by a panel consisting of Deputy Mayor Martin Gallagher and Councillors Mark Bunting, Ryan Hamilton, Paula Southgate and Leo Tooman. The selections were ratified by the Council at the Extraordinary Meeting on 1 August 2019.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs says: “The Civic Awards celebrate contributions to the city that serve as an inspiration to others and create a sense of pride amongst Hamiltonians.”

“I am looking forward to seeing the awards being presented to these outstanding individuals and I offer my personal gratitude for the thousands of hours of service they have dedicated to their respective causes.”

The Civic Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Monday 12 August from 1.30pm in the Reception Lounge of the Civic Building in Garden Place.

Recipients



• Lindsay Cumberpatch – service to community development



• Veronica Garcia Gil – service to the community



• Shalini Guleria – service to education



• Katherine Hay – service to the environment



• Pirihira (Pat) Kaio – service to the community and environment









• Ngaire Kelly – service to women’s refuge



• John McIntosh – service to the disability sector

• Guillaume Muzombo – service to the refugee community (posthumous award)



• Dhirendra Naresh – service to the community



• Janne Nottage – service to the disability sector and community groups



• Maureen Speedy – service to the community and wellbeing



• Rouruina Toa – service to the community

ends

© Scoop Media

