Inspiring Hamiltonians recognised with Civic Awards
A pillar of environmental and conservation movements, a passionate disabled-community advocate and a devoted guardian of victims of domestic violence are among the 12 recipients of the first round of 2019 Hamilton Civic Awards next week.
The Civic Awards recognise substantial service of a voluntary nature or beyond normal employment benefiting the city of Hamilton and its people.
The recipients were selected by a panel consisting of Deputy Mayor Martin Gallagher and Councillors Mark Bunting, Ryan Hamilton, Paula Southgate and Leo Tooman. The selections were ratified by the Council at the Extraordinary Meeting on 1 August 2019.
Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs says: “The Civic Awards celebrate contributions to the city that serve as an inspiration to others and create a sense of pride amongst Hamiltonians.”
“I am looking forward to seeing the awards being presented to these outstanding individuals and I offer my personal gratitude for the thousands of hours of service they have dedicated to their respective causes.”
The Civic Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Monday 12 August from 1.30pm in the Reception Lounge of the Civic Building in Garden Place.
Recipients
• Lindsay Cumberpatch –
service to community development
• Veronica Garcia
Gil – service to the community
• Shalini Guleria
– service to education
• Katherine Hay –
service to the environment
• Pirihira (Pat) Kaio
– service to the community and environment
• Ngaire Kelly – service to women’s refuge
• John McIntosh – service to the disability sector
• Guillaume Muzombo – service to the refugee
community (posthumous award)
• Dhirendra Naresh –
service to the community
• Janne Nottage –
service to the disability sector and community groups
• Maureen Speedy – service to the community and wellbeing
• Rouruina Toa – service to the community
ends