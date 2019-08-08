Update: Whanganui homicide investigation

Whanganui Police are continuing to investigate the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Tamara Wilson (pictured).

Jasmine passed away on 2 August after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on 31 July.

There is a team of 30 staff, including ESR scientists, working to investigate the circumstances of Jasmine’s death.

Scene examinations have been completed at two addresses – one in Millward Street and one in Karaka Street, Whanganui.

Police have also seized a white Toyota Carib station wagon (similar to the one pictured), registration number ABQ682.

The investigation team is making good progress but we do believe there are people who could assist our enquiries who have not yet spoken to Police.

We are particularly interested in sightings of the white Toyota Carib station wagon in the areas of Millward Street, Karaka Street and in the vicinity of Whanganui Hospital on the morning of Wednesday 31 July.

We are also interested in obtaining CCTV footage in these areas on 30 – 31 July from businesses or individuals.

We urge anyone who can assist with footage, or has information that could help, to get in touch with us immediately.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

