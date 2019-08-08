Reminder for business owners following drug arrests

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, Auckland City CIB:

Auckland City Police are sending a strong message to business operators who may be facilitating illegal drug activity at their premises.

On Wednesday night, Auckland City CIB terminated a search warrant at a commercial address in central Auckland as part of Operation Greenling.

The operation has been a lengthy investigation into the sale and supply of class A, B and C drugs from internet cafes in the central city.

Police have so far made three arrests, with those men facing numerous charges.

A 28-year-old man faces charges including supply of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of selling a Class C controlled drug.

A 24-year-old man faces charges six counts of selling a Class C controlled drug, four counts of offering to supply, possession for supply of a Class C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

An 18-year-old man faces charges relating to selling a Class C controlled drug, possession for supply of a Class B and C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

The termination involved a number of workgroups from across the Auckland City Police district.

As part of the search warrant executed on Wednesday night, Police have seized a quantity of Cannabis and MDMA as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand says there are still a number of enquiries underway and further arrests are likely as part of the operation.

“We are reminding any business owner who may be turning a blind eye to drug dealing or facilitating this illegal behaviour at their premises that they could be liable.

“Our message is simple: If you enable this kind of behaviour – expect to come to the attention of Police.”

The three men charged are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

