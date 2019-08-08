Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton leader hopefuls embark on Council tour

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council contenders continued their journey to potential election yesterday aboard a bus tour of key sites to highlight challenges, priorities and opportunities facing the city.

Fifteen mayoral and councillor hopefuls joined the Council’s Chief Executive Richard Briggs and fellow senior staff who presented information about the election process, Council business and trends, such as growth, impacting Hamilton.

The tour was based on the Council’s bold Pre-election Report which outlines in plain terms a number of issues candidates should be thinking about during their campaign.

Mr Briggs was encouraged by the turnout and hopes the tour will inform the rigour of thought required before deciding to stand for Council.

“If candidates are going to propose projects or financial implications, such as rates decreases, they must be aware that these have consequences elsewhere in what Council can deliver to the community,” says Mr Briggs.

“The tour was an opportunity for candidates, both undecided and confirmed, to be more aware of the complexity of what Council does and the scale of the challenges they will be tasked with tackling if elected.”

Starting with a presentation from Hamilton’s Electoral Officer, Dale Ofsoske, the tour visited the Council’s Smart Space, the location of the new bridge linking Peacocke and Hillcrest, parks and playgrounds, the wastewater treatment plant and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

“The tour was by no means exhaustive of every aspect of Council business,” says Mr Briggs.



“But it was another avenue to engage people with what Council is responsible for and the forces influencing Council decision-making. We are committed as a Council to exploring every opportunity to do this and being innovative in how we do so.”

Nominations for Hamilton City Council close at 12pm on Friday 16 August 2019.

Click here for more information on Hamilton's elections


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

.

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 