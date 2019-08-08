Attempted murder charge after assault
Thursday, 8 August 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder
following an alleged assault in Rimutaka Prison on 31
July.
He is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on
13 August.
The victim remains in hospital recovering from
his injuries.
Police are not seeking anyone else in
relation to this
matter.
