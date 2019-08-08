Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council science staff judging science fair

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council science staff are once again looking forward to seeing the entries for this year’s Hawke’s Bay Regional Science and Technology Fair.

“We’re a long time sponsor of the Fair, and get excited to see what the students create each year. We award prizes to students who have created projects that show an excellent contribution to environmental awareness and understanding,” says Dr Thomas Wilding, a Senior Scientist at the Regional Council and a member of the judging panel.

“The Regional Council is the biggest employer of scientists in Hawke’s Bay, and it’s likely that, in the future, we’ll be welcoming some of these students into our science team, so we’re proud to invest in our future science leaders through this fair,” says Sally Chandler, Environmental Education Coordinator.

The panel has already begun judging video entries, and will be judging panels of research and findings on Friday 16 August. The prize giving on Thursday 22 August is taking place at the EIT Whare in Taradale. This event is open to the public and you can view the winning projects from 6.30 pm, with the prize giving commencing at 7 pm.

A total of 26 schools from across the region are represented at this year’s event, with students from year seven upwards. Other categories, events, and challenges for the students include the HBRC Technology Challenge, Apple and Pears Science Quiz, and The EIT Titration Competition.

For more information about the fair head to HB Science and Technology Fair.

