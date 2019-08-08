New mayor appointed until election

Deputy Mayor Rehette Stoltz will become the mayor of Gisborne after Meng Foon finishes his term this month.

At an extraordinary meeting today, Council made the unanimous decision to appoint Stoltz as mayor.

A formal ceremony including the mayoral declaration and handing over of the mayoral robes and chains will take place on Mayor Foon’s last day on 22 August.

Council will also consider the appointment of a new deputy mayor.

Stoltz said she was humbled by the vote of confidence from her colleagues.

“I look forward to continuing to work hard with councillors and staff to serve our community as best we can.”

Councillors agreed Stoltz was a suitable candidate, acknowledging her nine years’ experience as a councillor and the last 6 years as deputy mayor.

Mayor Foon is finishing his term early after being appointed race relations commissioner.

Council was required by the Local Electoral Act 2001 to appoint one of its members to fill the office of mayor until the next election on 12 October.





