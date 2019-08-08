Job opportunities on show at the Business and Careers Expo

The Thames War Memorial Civic Centre was filled with students, businesses, and volunteers from across the Coromandel attending the Coromandel/Hauraki Business and Careers Expo today.

This is the fourth year where businesses showcased job opportunities and volunteer groups available to people on the Coromandel. Creating pathways for employment, this year was focusing on matching youth with jobs.

Students from Thames High School, Whangamata Area School, Coromandel Area School, Hauraki Plains College and Moanataiari School attended.

"This was a fun, practical day for the students and we would love to come back again next year," says Adam Steele, Moanataiari School teacher.

(Student trying out the Whangamata Surf School equipment - pictured right)

"We had a brilliant turn out and range of exhibitors with interactive activities. We had Valley Education & Training Enterprises Ltd (pictured left) with "pipe man" (pictured below) - a mechanical engineering activity where you had to deconstruct it and remember how to put it back together," says Marlene Perry, our Council's Economic Development Officer.

"The expo is great for our community, it’s a chance for the businesses to give back to the youth. It was fantastic to see local businesses give up a day in their life to provide for the students. It just goes to show how important the youth are to our community," Mariana Van der Walt, the Director of Research and Development for Wintec, says.

The expo was a collaboration between our Council and CAN DO, who are a group of like-minded people in the business community focused on business growth and employment.



"The expo is a chance for people to come and see what careers are available on the Coromandel, meeting and talking with real people from real businesses," Mariana says.

"I think today was a really fun day out and it was interesting to learn about different careers," says Izzy Fox, student from Thames High School.



The launch of our Graduate Entry Job Programme



Want to Study, Fee Free?

The intent of the Programme is to assist applicants with their tertiary studies and future employment and to ensure we have a succession programme in place.

Successful applicants on the programme will receive a sum of money to be used in the undertaking of tertiary study. So study without fees.

Across New Zealand there are thousands of people working with in local government to ensure that their communities are the best they can possibly be. From your local librarians, building inspectors and swimming pool lifeguards to the chief executive, they are all focused on making sure their area is a great place to live, play and visit.

So the graduate entry programme can see you working for our Council in the future in some of these exciting roles.

What we can offer you?

Money - We will pay your course fees up to $5000 per year for a maximum of four years.

Paid Holiday Work - No more worries about finding holiday work, we will pay you to do work that is relevant to your course of study and at competitive rates.

Mentoring - You will team up with a council staff member who will establish your holiday work programmes and provide ongoing mentoring.

Assignment and Project Work - You will have an organisation on which to base your practical assignments and project components of your course.

Guaranteed Job - After graduation you will start immediately in full time, paid employment with an organisation you already have an existing relationship with.

Working within the local government sector, you help to build the community, make sure it runs smoothly while meeting the expectations of people living there. The career opportunities available within local government are vast and diverse – from animal control officers to water specialists and building inspectors through to transport planners and a range of other roles.

78 councils across the country support and facilitate the growth and development of communities. There are opportunities galore within the sector.

Get in touch with our friendly team at HR@tcdc.govt.nz or head to www.tcdc.govt.nz/graduatejobs.





