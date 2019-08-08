New Brighton incident – search for Liam Strickland continues

Acting District Commander Mike Johnson

Police enquiries are ongoing following a serious incident in New Brighton yesterday in which a pedestrian was struck and killed.

A 49-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a person driving a stolen vehicle on the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue.

Police offer their sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Police are working to determine the exact details of this incident.

The search for 21-year-old Liam Strickland in relation to the incident remains ongoing and search warrants were executed at nine properties across Christchurch today.

As a result of these warrants, six people have been taken into custody.

Methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms were also located.

Police continues to appeal for information from the public for any sightings of him or information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

I have authorised routine arming for all Canterbury Police staff in light of the current circumstances.

Police would like to thank Christchurch residents today who may have been affected by the ongoing activity in relation to this incident.

This has been a serious and traumatic event and Police thank residents for their cooperation and understanding as enquiries continue.





