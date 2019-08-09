Unexplained death, Ruatoria

Please attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn, Tairawhiti Police:

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of a woman found in Ruatoria on 3 August.

Kathleen Kawana, aged 46, from Porirua, was found deceased in a vacant property and her death is being treated as unexplained.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation, including anyone who can provide details of Ms Kawana’s movements between Porirua and Ruatoria.

If you can help, please call Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

