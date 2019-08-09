Unexplained death, Ruatoria
Friday, 9 August 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben
Quinn, Tairawhiti Police:
Police are continuing to
investigate the circumstances of the death of a woman found
in Ruatoria on 3 August.
Kathleen Kawana, aged 46,
from Porirua, was found deceased in a vacant property and
her death is being treated as unexplained.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who has information which
could assist our investigation, including anyone who can
provide details of Ms Kawana’s movements between Porirua
and Ruatoria.
If you can help, please call Gisborne
Police on 06 869 0200.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading
The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.
It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.
The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>