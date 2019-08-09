Car rolled - possible delays - Pakuranga Heights

Motorists are advised of possible delays and traffic build-up in Pakuranga Heights after a car rolled.

The single vehicle flipped on Gossamer Drive, near Manapouri Place, around 8:15am.

The occupant of the vehicle is believed to have minor to moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to have patience while the scene is cleared.

