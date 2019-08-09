Car rolled - possible delays - Pakuranga Heights
Friday, 9 August 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised of possible delays and traffic
build-up in Pakuranga Heights after a car rolled.
The
single vehicle flipped on Gossamer Drive, near Manapouri
Place, around 8:15am.
The occupant of the vehicle is
believed to have minor to moderate injuries.
Motorists are
advised to have patience while the scene is
cleared.
ENDS
