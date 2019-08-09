Crash, Great South Road

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Great South Road between Cavendish Drive and Ronwood Avenue.

Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 3:25am.

Initial information is that two people have been seriously injured, and three others have sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

