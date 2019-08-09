Crash, Great South Road
Friday, 9 August 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
the Great South Road between Cavendish Drive and Ronwood
Avenue.
Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle
crash around 3:25am.
Initial information is that two
people have been seriously injured, and three others have
sustained moderate to minor injuries.
The road is
currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
