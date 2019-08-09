Update: New Brighton incident, search for Liam Strickland

Acting District Commander Mike Johnson:

Police are now able to formally release the name of the man fatally struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle in Christchurch on Wednesday 7 August.

He was Dean Michael Amies, aged 46.

Police are working to support Mr Amies’ family, who are understandably distraught at the loss of their loved one.

Enquiries are ongoing today to locate Liam Strickland, who Police are seeking in relation to the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

A homicide investigation into Mr Amies’ death is continuing alongside the search for Strickland, aged 21.

Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts, or information which could assist our investigation, is urged to contact Police immediately on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

