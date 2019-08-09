Update: New Brighton incident, search for Liam Strickland
Friday, 9 August 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting District Commander Mike Johnson:
Police are now able to formally release
the name of the man fatally struck by the driver of a stolen
vehicle in Christchurch on Wednesday 7 August.
He
was Dean Michael Amies, aged 46.
Police are working
to support Mr Amies’ family, who are understandably
distraught at the loss of their loved one.
Enquiries
are ongoing today to locate Liam Strickland, who Police are
seeking in relation to the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
A homicide investigation into Mr Amies’ death is
continuing alongside the search for Strickland, aged 21.
Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be
approached.
Anyone who has information on his
whereabouts, or information which could assist our
investigation, is urged to contact Police immediately on
111.
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading
The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.
It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.
The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>